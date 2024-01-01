A cooler, below average first day and first week of 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Conditions will be chilly and much cooler today due to the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will start off near freezing and only reach into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will clear out by the morning hours making for a mostly sunny day. Expect a mainly dry work week ahead before rain chances increase as we headed into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds will be North 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Clouds will build in through the day. Highs in the upper 40s with winds South 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the work week. Cloud cover will build in and out of the area with a few systems passing through the Mid-South. A slight rain chance returns on Wednesday due to a system passing along the Gulf coast. The southern extent of the Mid-South will have a better chance to see a stray shower mainly on Wednesday morning but most stay dry. Widespread rainfall will return to the Mid-South to kick off the weekend. Rain should move out through the day on Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be near 50.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.