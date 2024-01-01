Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment

The scene on Edgewater Cove
The scene on Edgewater Cove(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to a home on Edgewater Cove just before 6 p.m.

Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.

A child was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
Frankland Strickland
Fayette County teacher charged with soliciting sex from 5 students
Security camera footage shows someone sliding a large TV through a gap in the door at Ashtar...
Cooper-Young business broken into 9 times

Latest News

Memphis police at a crime scene
Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex
Dry and chilly for most of the week with a slight rain chance midweek
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
The celebration at Greater Community Temple
Day of Unity marks final day before inauguration of Paul Young
Day of Unity marks final day before inauguration of Paul Young