3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to a home on Edgewater Cove just before 6 p.m.
Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.
A child was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
