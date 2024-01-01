3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to a home on Edgewater Cove just before 6 p.m.

Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.

A child was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

