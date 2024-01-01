Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Architect whose work helped shape Memphis dies at 84

Antonio “Tony” Bologna
Antonio “Tony” Bologna(Memphis Business Journal)
By Joe Birch
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An architect whose fingerprints can be seen all over Memphis, from the Orpheum to Harbor Town to South Bluffs just to name a few, died Monday.

The family of Antonio “Tony” Bologna says the architect who devoted his career to improving Memphis died of cancer early on New Year’s Day at age 84.

Bologna received a Master of Architecture from Tulane University in 1964 and spent his whole career in the city, serving as chair of the Building Code Advisory Board that developed the city’s first seismic building code.

Bologna traveled the world representing the American Institute of Architects and late in his career had a hand in the creative re-use of Crosstown Concourse, Clayborn Temple and the Central Train Station.

He also served as the owner of Bologna Consultants for 22 years.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
Memphis police at a crime scene
Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Elmore Nickelberry
Elmore Nickelberry, Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King, dies at 92
Spencer's Forecast
1 critically injured in Raleigh shooting
MPD: Man hit by vehicle in Southeast Memphis