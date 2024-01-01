Architect whose work helped shape Memphis dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An architect whose fingerprints can be seen all over Memphis, from the Orpheum to Harbor Town to South Bluffs just to name a few, died Monday.

The family of Antonio “Tony” Bologna says the architect who devoted his career to improving Memphis died of cancer early on New Year’s Day at age 84.

Bologna received a Master of Architecture from Tulane University in 1964 and spent his whole career in the city, serving as chair of the Building Code Advisory Board that developed the city’s first seismic building code.

Bologna traveled the world representing the American Institute of Architects and late in his career had a hand in the creative re-use of Crosstown Concourse, Clayborn Temple and the Central Train Station.

He also served as the owner of Bologna Consultants for 22 years.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

