2 homes caught fire in Quitman Co. New Year’s Day

Overnight house fire in Quitman Co
Overnight house fire in Quitman Co(Coahoma County Fire Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUITMAN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahomas County Fire Department helped put out a fire in Quitman County on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters arrived at two single-story wooded homes with heavy smoke and fire in Marks Town around 2 a.m.

The fire department says one vehicle was fully engulfed in fire.

Crews worked alongside Quitman and Panola County Fire personnel to extinguish this fire.

It took about four hours before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

No one was injured.

