1 dead, 2 injured in Whitehaven gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Whitehaven gas station on New Year’s Day.

This marks Memphis’ first homicide of the year.

Memphis police were called to three different scenes they say are all connected Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the first scene at the Grizzly Mart located at 1700 East Holmes Road at 1 p.m., where the first victim was found dead on the scene.

The second victim was found at the Insterstate Center Shopping Center, located at 4650 Millbranch Road. That victim was transported to Regional One Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then responded to Methodist South Hospital, where a third victim arrived by a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place at the Grizzly Mart. They also say the victims were interacting with one another before shots were fired.

There is no danger to the public.

No suspect information has been released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

