1 critically injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday evening in Raleigh.

Memphis police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Black Forest Drive at 4:19 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was provided.

