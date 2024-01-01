Advertise with Us
1 critically injured in Raleigh shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday evening in Raleigh.

Memphis police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Black Forest Drive at 4:19 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was provided.

