1 critically injured in Raleigh shooting
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday evening in Raleigh.
Memphis police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Black Forest Drive at 4:19 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information was provided.
