USFL, XFL officially merges into United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was announced that the USFL and XFL officially merged to form the United Football League (UFL) which will launch as the premier spring football league, according to Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday.

The 2024 season for the UFL will kick off on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Former XFL President and CEO Russ Brandon will lead the UFL as President and CEO. Former USFL President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston will oversee football operations.

Additional details about team markets and football operations will be announced soon.

