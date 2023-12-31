Tigers defeat Governors 81-70 for 6th consecutive win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The No. 19 Memphis Tigers defeated the Austin Peay Governors 81-70 for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday, moving to 11-2.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin led the way with a double-double, 15 points and 15 rebounds. Davis Jones led Memphis with 19 points.

Dezi Jones led Austin Peay with 20 points and 9 rebounds, including four three-pointers.

The first half started off back and forth between both teams as Memphis struggled from the field and Austin Peay let the three-pointers fly.

Memphis shot only 36 percent from the field with two threes made, but the Tigers went 13-of-15 from the free throw line. The Tigers controlled the boards in the first half with 24 rebounds and 7 offensive.

Austin Peay shot 41 percent from the field with six three-pointers. The Governors did their part defensively with six blocks and six steals on the Tigers.

Newly acquired Tiger Nae’Qwan Tomlin led Memphis at the half with nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

Memphis forward David Jones, left, and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (7) react during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) (Nikki Boertman | AP)

“I’ve just been going out there with energy, doing whatever it is they want me to do. Whether it may be scoring, rebounding, or blocking shots,” said Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Ja’Monta Black and Dez White led Austin Peay with six points and two three-pointers each.

Memphis went into the half with a 37-34 lead.

The second half started off similar to the first half, with both teams going back and forth with neither one able to pull away.

Memphis began to take control of the game with a 16-point lead thanks to the play of Tomlin and David Jones.

Austin Peay would bring the deficit down to six with 1:24 remaining, but a Nae’Qwan Tomlin and-1 layup would ice the game for Memphis.

“These days in college, anybody can beat anybody,” said David Jones.

“Going into conference, we just gotta play hard,” said Nae’Qwan Tomlin. “We just want to beat everybody.”

The #19 Tigers will get on the road to open AAC conference play versus Tulsa on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

