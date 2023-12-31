South Memphis neighbors share late Ruth Tate’s impact on senior population

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across Memphis remember late senior advocate Ruth Tate and her impact on the Bluff City.

Tate died on Christmas Eve 2023. Her impact is felt most in South Memphis, the home of the Ruth E. Tate Senior Center, according to the former director of the center, Kristine Strickland.

“Ms. Tate was a pillar of the community,” Strickland explained. “There was nothing that Ms. Tate wouldn’t do for the seniors not just in South Memphis, but for the seniors of Memphis.”

Strickland attributes the center’s success to Tate, adding the purpose of the renaming of the center by city leaders, when the location reopened to the community in 2013.

“When the city took over, we kept the name as ‘Ruth E. Tate’ instead of going back to the South Memphis Senior Center,” Strickland explained.

Tate’s impact in the community stretches beyond the community center in South Memphis,” including an annual Mother’s Day breakfast, inspired by the loss of Tate’s mother at an early age.

Tate leaves behind three children and dozens of older adults living in Memphis who say her legacy will live through them.

“She would always tell us, ‘be nice, be nice, be nice,’” explained Marguerite McNeal, a member of the center for five years. “Those were her favorite words, to be nice.”

Memorial services for Tate include awake Friday, Jan. 5th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at E. H. Ford Mortuary on 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Her funeral will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 at New Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on 4920 Horn Lake Road at noon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.