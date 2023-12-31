‘Police incident’ causing delays on I-40 E in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A “police incident” on I-40 Eastbound is causing traffic delays in West Memphis, according to ARDOT.

A heavy police presence began disrupting traffic around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers could be seen searching the surrounding grassy area, but it is unclear at this time what they were searching for.

Only the rightmost lane is blocked at this time.

Action News 5 has reached out to Arkansas State Police, the West Memphis Police Department, and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for details, but has not heard back.

Memphis police were not called to the scene.

