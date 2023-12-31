Advertise with Us
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody

The scene on I-40 Eastbound
The scene on I-40 Eastbound(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three suspects are in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash Saturday night on the I-40 bridge in West Memphis.

A heavy police presence began disrupting traffic around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Arkansas State Police, West Memphis police began the chase, which ended on I-40 Eastbound after the driver struck another vehicle.

ASP says one suspect, a minor whose age has not been released, was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for evaluation, but there are no serious injuries.

Three suspects are in custody.

