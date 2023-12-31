Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three suspects are in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash Saturday night on the I-40 bridge in West Memphis.

A heavy police presence began disrupting traffic around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Arkansas State Police, West Memphis police began the chase, which ended on I-40 Eastbound after the driver struck another vehicle.

ASP says one suspect, a minor whose age has not been released, was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for evaluation, but there are no serious injuries.

Three suspects are in custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.