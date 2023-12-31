Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist is dead Saturday night after a wreck on Quince Road in Southeast Memphis.

Memphis police were called to the scene at Quince and Five Colonies Lane at 4:34 p.m.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Park, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved.

