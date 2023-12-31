Advertise with Us
Man shot, critically injured in North Memphis

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Saturday evening in the Douglass neighborhood, located in North Memphis.

Memphis police were called to the 1500 block of Willis Street at 4:59 p.m., where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

