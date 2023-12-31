Man shot, critically injured in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Saturday evening in the Douglass neighborhood, located in North Memphis.

Memphis police were called to the 1500 block of Willis Street at 4:59 p.m., where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

