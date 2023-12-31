Man seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed several times Saturday afternoon in Southeast Memphis.

Memphis police responded to the scene in the 4200 block of Riverdale Road at 1:47 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

