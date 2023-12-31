Man hit in head with hammer in Parkway Village, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was struck in the head with a hammer on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault just before 6:00 p.m. on South Perkins Road.

Officers found the man who had been hit in the head with the hammer.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

