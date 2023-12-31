Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to Riverdale Apartments just after 5 p.m. where there was a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.