Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to Riverdale Apartments just after 5 p.m. where there was a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time.

