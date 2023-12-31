Man critically injured in Frayser shooting
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday evening in Frayser.
Memphis police were called to the 1100 block of Dellwood Avenue at 5:47 p.m., where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.
