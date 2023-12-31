Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday evening in Frayser.

Memphis police were called to the 1100 block of Dellwood Avenue at 5:47 p.m., where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

