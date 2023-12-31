Fayette County teacher charged with soliciting sex from 5 students

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Fayette County teacher has been arrested and charged with soliciting sex from five students who attended the high school where he taught.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Frankland Strickland, an English teacher at Fayette-Ware High School, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to his arrest affidavit, on December 10, a mother came forward and told deputies that Strickland had been sending sexually explicit messages to her 15-year-old son, a student at Fayette-Ware High.

The teen told deputies that Strickland approached him during the first days of the 2023-2024 school year and told him to open an Instagram account.

Upon doing so, Strickland allegedly invited the boy to a group chat with other students. The victim told deputies that Strickland made sexually explicit comments to him both in that group chat and in private messages.

“RV=recreational vehicle and when I get it, YOU will be part of the recreation,” “Stop teasing with disappearing photos as I was just starting to not need a Viagra,” and “You down for letting me and a few others go down?” were just some of the messages Strickland allegedly sent the teens, the oldest of whom was 17, both privately and in the group chat.

Investigators also interviewed two other students who said Strickland asked them for nude photographs through Instagram.

On December 15, investigators went to Fayette-Ware High School for a search warrant on Strickland’s laptop and cellphone. Upon reviewing Strickland’s Instagram, investigators found more sexually explicit messages that were sent to the teens.

While at the school, Strickland told investigators the messages were sent as jokes.

Strickland was then arrested and charged.

No bond information is available at this time.

Action News 5 has reached out to Fayette County Public Schools for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.