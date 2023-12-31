Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Happy New Year! Ending 2023 with warmer temps but cold to start 2024

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This last day of 2023 will be warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. However, the warmer temps will be brief as a cold front will move across the area today and will reinforce some colder air that we will feel as we start 2024. As we ring in the New Year temps will be in the upper 30s around midnight but will bottom out in lower 30s overnight. There could be a stray shower overnight, but most will remain dry. Lots of sunshine for New Year’s Day but it will be chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny to start then skies becoming partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible in north Mississippi then clearing toward sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s with light northerly winds.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s, lows in the upper 20s. Light winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few frigid nights are expected this week with lows dipping into the 20s both Tuesday and Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the work week. Cloud cover will build in and out of the area with a few systems passing through the Mid-South. A slight rain chance returns on Wednesday due to a cold front that will aid in keeping our temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week. A better chance of rain next Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
Security camera footage shows someone sliding a large TV through a gap in the door at Ashtar...
Cooper-Young business broken into 9 times
Frankland Strickland
Fayette County teacher charged with soliciting sex from 5 students

Latest News

Warmer today but tracking a cold front that will bring colder temps to start 2024
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
Quiet & warmer to end 2023 but a cool down by the start of 2024
Expect a few passing clouds through this evening before conditions turn mostly clear...
Maggye's Late Saturday Evening Forecast: Mild New Year's Eve but back to below average for 2024
Sunshine will continue through the afternoon with a few passing clouds into the evening....
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast: Warmer end to the weekend but a cold start to 2024