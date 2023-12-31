Happy New Year! Ending 2023 with warmer temps but cold to start 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This last day of 2023 will be warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. However, the warmer temps will be brief as a cold front will move across the area today and will reinforce some colder air that we will feel as we start 2024. As we ring in the New Year temps will be in the upper 30s around midnight but will bottom out in lower 30s overnight. There could be a stray shower overnight, but most will remain dry. Lots of sunshine for New Year’s Day but it will be chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny to start then skies becoming partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible in north Mississippi then clearing toward sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s with light northerly winds.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s, lows in the upper 20s. Light winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few frigid nights are expected this week with lows dipping into the 20s both Tuesday and Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the work week. Cloud cover will build in and out of the area with a few systems passing through the Mid-South. A slight rain chance returns on Wednesday due to a cold front that will aid in keeping our temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week. A better chance of rain next Saturday.

