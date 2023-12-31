Day of Unity marks final day before inauguration of Paul Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December 31 brought another day of celebration for Mayor-elect Paul Young as he prepares to take office Monday.

Church-goers and the community gathered in East Memphis for 901 Unity Day at Greater Community Temple.

Dozens of people gathered to have one last celebration before the new year rings in and Young is inaugurated.

it was a day that resembles what the community hopes the future will look like for Memphis.

“When you look at the word community, think about it, come-unity, and that’s what we want in the city of Memphis as we come together,” Bishop Brandon Porter said. “There’s so much more we can do and I believe this is our time to reset the city of Memphis and get the opportunity to embrace things that we’ve not embraced before.”

Those who spoke said Paul Young shows a new light and spark of energy for the city Memphis.

