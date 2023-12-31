Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Day of Unity marks final day before inauguration of Paul Young

By Jacob Gallant and Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December 31 brought another day of celebration for Mayor-elect Paul Young as he prepares to take office Monday.

Church-goers and the community gathered in East Memphis for 901 Unity Day at Greater Community Temple.

Dozens of people gathered to have one last celebration before the new year rings in and Young is inaugurated.

it was a day that resembles what the community hopes the future will look like for Memphis.

“When you look at the word community, think about it, come-unity, and that’s what we want in the city of Memphis as we come together,” Bishop Brandon Porter said. “There’s so much more we can do and I believe this is our time to reset the city of Memphis and get the opportunity to embrace things that we’ve not embraced before.”

Those who spoke said Paul Young shows a new light and spark of energy for the city Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
Frankland Strickland
Fayette County teacher charged with soliciting sex from 5 students
Security camera footage shows someone sliding a large TV through a gap in the door at Ashtar...
Cooper-Young business broken into 9 times

Latest News

Day of Unity marks final day before inauguration of Paul Young
XFL USFL Logos
USFL, XFL officially merges into United Football League (UFL)
Ruth E. Tate Senior Center, Memphis
South Memphis neighbors share late Ruth Tate’s impact on senior population
A man was struck in the head with a hammer on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police...
Man hit in head with hammer in Parkway Village, police say