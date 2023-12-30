Warmer and quiet to end 2023!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The low pressure that brought lots of clouds, showers and a few flakes yesterday has moved out, which will give us a quiet end to 2023. Clouds to start today but clouds will decrease, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More clouds this evening and mix of sun and clouds New Year’s Eve but we will stay dry. Sunday night a system will skirt past the Mid-South late Sunday night into Monday. This could bring a few showers late Sunday into early Monday as another front slips through the region, however most will stay dry.

TODAY: A warmer day with clouds to start but skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon, highs near 50. Southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold, lows in the mid 30s. Light southwesterly winds.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s. There is a small chance of a shower overnight but most will stay dry.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Back to below average temperatures to kick off 2024, in the upper 40s for the rest of the work week. Our next chance for rain comes into play mid-week due to a low pressure system to our South. With temperatures sticking cold we will continue to monitor the timing of the system progression through the region but as of now, light to moderate rain will be the main impact.

