Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant, waiting for customers. (Source: KOCO, social media, CNN)
By Kolby Terrell, KOCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An Oklahoma restaurant owner is experiencing the benefits of social media after a viral post brought in droves of customers.

Scott Hosek, the owner of a hot dog joint called Spirals, said he has seen a week’s worth of business in just one day after a social media post went viral.

A Snapchat photo taken by a customer showed Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant, looking out the window.

“He has been standing here waiting on customers to come in,” the customer captioned the photo, along with a pleading face emoji.

The photo went viral and tugged at the heartstrings of people nationwide. Now, business for Spirals is booming.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Hosek said. “We’ve had some people on Facebook tell us that they’re coming in from like Colorado or east Texas or someplace like that.”

For the last four years, the specialty hot dog joint’s sales have been up and down, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

The customer who made the social media post said he never expected it to take off, but he’s happy to see the owner getting tons of business.

Now, Hosek is grateful for all the business.

“It makes you a believer in social media for sure; would love nothing more than to have this kind of traffic every day,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
The scene on Tutwiler
Man dies after Midtown house fire
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
The scene at Waffle House on Sycamore View
MPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Waffle House locations
Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say

Latest News

A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant,...
Photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral
Memphis Police Department
Man taken to hospital in private vehicle after shooting, police say
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Jackson Ave.