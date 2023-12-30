Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted for 10-year-old’s murder in Coahoma County

Demetrice Henderson
Demetrice Henderson(Coahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - Demetrice Henderson has been named as the suspect accused of murdering 10-year-old Ladarius Nesbitt in Friars Point, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call about a shooting in Downtown Friars Point involving children.

No specific location was released by the sheriff’s office.

Coahoma County deputies said they found a 14-year-old girl and 10-year-old Nesbitt shot.

‘I’m afraid’: Locals speak after 10-year-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting

Deputies said the kids were “riding around” Friars Point when Henderson shot at their vehicle. At least one of those bullets hit Nesbitt.

It is unknown at this time whether or not adults were in the car. Authorities would not specify who was driving.

Those with information on Henderson’s location are asked to contact the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.

