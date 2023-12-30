Advertise with Us
Sheriff Thomas Tuggle sworn in as DeSoto County sheriff

Sheriff Thomas Tuggle's swearing-in ceremony, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Sheriff Thomas Tuggle's swearing-in ceremony, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Friday, long-time law enforcement officer Thomas Tuggle was sworn in as sheriff of Desoto County.

Tuggle replaces Bill Rasco as sheriff of the fastest-growing county in Mississippi. Friday night’s ceremony took place at the courthouse in Hernando, where Sheriff Tuggle took the oath of office and shared his optimism for the future of Desoto County.

“We’re excited, we’re excited about the opportunities, but most importantly, we’re excited about the resources that we have accumulated over 30 years and we’re going to bring those resources to Desoto County,” said Tuggle. “I think the people will be very impressed with what our goals are, and our goals are to have Desoto County the safest county in the country within four years.”

Sheriff Tuggle also said he plans to take opportunities away from would-be criminals and plans to reach across state lines to work with Memphis and Shelby County on reducing crime crossing the border.

