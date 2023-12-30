Advertise with Us
Quiet & warmer to end 2023 but a cool down by the start of 2024

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will continue through the afternoon with a few passing clouds into the evening. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this afternoon before reaching into the middle 30s by Sunday morning. We will end 2023 with dry and warm conditions, however, a pass cold front during the day will allow temperatures to be back below average by New Year’s Day.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: For Sunday with highs in the middle 50s with sunshine to start the day and clouds building in for the afternoon. A reinforcing shot of cold air due to a passing front will arrive in the evening into the new year. With it we could see a passing shower creep into North Mississippi early Monday morning but most activity will stay confined to our South. Temperatures will drop through the 40s into the evening and reach the upper 30s by midnight.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Due to the front high temperatures on Monday will be back down in the middle 40s. Cloud cover will clear out by the morning hours making for a mostly sunny day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few frigid nights are expected this week with lows dipping into the 20s both Tuesday and Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the work week. Cloud cover will build in and out of the area with a few systems passing through the Mid-South. A slight rain chance returns on Wednesday due to a cold front that will aid in keeping our temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week. A better chance for rain comes into play next Saturday.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

