MFD investigates house fire in Raleigh
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
The fire happened around 4:00 a..m on Joslyn Cove.
No injuries have been reported.
We will keep you updated as more information is released.
