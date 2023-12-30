Advertise with Us
MFD investigates house fire in Raleigh

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 4:00 a..m on Joslyn Cove.

No injuries have been reported.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

