Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young spends inauguration weekend touting Memphians

Memphis Mayoral Inauguration Weekend
Memphis Mayoral Inauguration Weekend(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Mayor Elect Paul Young is celebrating Memphians and the Bluff City the weekend before being sworn in as the city’s newest mayor.

The weekend of celebrations began Saturday morning during a parade at Tiger Lane.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate our city,” Young explained. “That’s what this whole weekend is about. We are all here to champion Memphis. I want to downplay me and upgrade Memphis. It’s all about celebrating our city. We want to honor this city over the course of this weekend. Going into the new year. We know we have a lot of work to do, but we are up to the task.”

Young also touted his administrative team announced in December, including new and familiar faces to Memphis leadership.

“We’re going into an important budget season and I wanted to make sure there was a sustainability in government and how to get things done,” Young explained.

Celebrations continue with a swearing-in ceremony Monday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and and inauguration gala Monday at 7 p.m.

