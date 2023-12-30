Man taken to hospital in private vehicle after shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Methodist South Hospital on 1300 Wesley Drive regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

