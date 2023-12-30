Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man taken to hospital in private vehicle after shooting, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Methodist South Hospital on 1300 Wesley Drive regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
The scene on Tutwiler
Man dies after Midtown house fire
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
The scene at Waffle House on Sycamore View
MPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Waffle House locations
Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say

Latest News

MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Jackson Ave.
More sun today and warmer. In and out of the clouds tomorrow with temps staying above average...
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
MFD investigates house fire in Raleigh
Bald eagle at Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation and Rehab Inc.
Efforts underway to rehab two injured bald eagles in the Mid-South