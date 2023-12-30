Advertise with Us
Distillery claims to have created new category of liquor

A West Virginia distillery claims to have created new category of liquor. (Source: WDTV)
By Tanner Gilmartin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia distillery says it has created a new category of liquor.

Stephen Mann opened MannCave Distillery five years ago in the Weston area.

The distillery has established a name for itself, producing nine products and earning 27 international awards.

Now, the Mann family’s newest creation is called ambrosia.

The new liquor started as an idea between MannCave and Spruce Knob Maple. They weren’t sure if it would work at first.

“I wanted to try to make a product from maple sap, not the maple syrup but the actual sap from the tree,” Mann said. “It’s unrefined sap. It’s a very interesting flavor.”

The Mann family went to work and within about four months they had their product.

However, the ambrosia sat for close to a year awaiting government approval. That’s because it’s made in a way that requires it to be put in a category of its own.

The product is not a moonshine, vodka or whiskey.

The Mann family says ambrosia isn’t like any liquor ever tasted before.

And the flavor isn’t the only unique thing about the liquor, the process to make it is reportedly a first of its kind.

Mann’s son, Eric, is the distiller. He says time is a big factor in the process.

“It takes much longer,” he said. “The process is a lot more waiting and a lot more patience.”

As for the future of ambrosia, a few things are working against it.

The distillery team says they don’t have any more maple sap to make it and there is also a bureaucratic barrier they have to cross.

The family’s goal is to have ambrosia codified into a true West Virginia product, and that starts with sponsorship from state senators.

“I believe it has to be a federal law,” Mann said. “They need to create a new category.”

If the federal process works out, Mann confidently feels the West Virginia ambrosia will embody the spirit of the state.

Currently, ambrosia is only available at the MannCave Distillery. The team says they have about 60 cases remaining.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

