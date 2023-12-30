Cooper-Young business broken into 9 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cooper-Young business owner received an alert Thursday morning no business owner wants to receive.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the security camera alarm alerted the owner someone was on his property.

When he looked at the video footage, the owner said he was devastated to see his restaurant was being broken into again.

“It’s just hurtful overall. You know you work hard for something, and people just want to come take it,” said Edwin Dorsey, owner of Ashtar Garden.

The owner told Action News Five, he works hard to keep his business open but the continued break-ins are costing him a lot.

Ashtar Garden has only been open for around 10 months, according to Dorsey. In that short time, he said his business was broken into nine times. That is nearly one break-in a month.

Security camera footage shows someone sliding a large TV through a gap in the door at Ashtar Garden.

“It was just devastating,” said Dorsey. “He just walked out with a TV that we just purchased during Christmas time to accommodate our customers to watch the game.”

He said the continued break-ins make it difficult to be a business owner.

“I think us as business owners, we are getting fed up. It’s time to voice to the community. This is about the ninth time, we’ve been open for 10 months. It’s the ninth time our establishment has been broken into,” he said.

Dorsey said he wants his business to add value to the community. He said he is doing that by helping people in the community he knows are having a rough time finding a job.

“And I gave him an opportunity and gave him a job and he is getting paid very good,” he said. “And he started to turn his life around, you know, do things that an average 17-year-old does, like enjoying life.”

He is even offering to help the man who allegedly stole the TV on his patio.

“You know we don’t want him to get locked up, because if you get locked up, you are just going to do the same thing when you get out,” said Dorsey. “You know it could be something that he is in need of, or his family is in need. He can come here and get a job.”

Dorsey said if anyone knows the person in the video give him a call. He is offering a $1,000 reward to help find that person.

He also said he fixed the gap in the door and made other fixes to the building to try to stop break-ins.

