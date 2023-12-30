1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another person is injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Jackson Avenue.

Officers were notified a short time later that two victims with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Regional One Health, according to Memphis Police Department.

A man was pronounced dead and another man was in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

