1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Jackson Ave.
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another person is injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Jackson Avenue.
Officers were notified a short time later that two victims with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Regional One Health, according to Memphis Police Department.
A man was pronounced dead and another man was in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
