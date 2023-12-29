Tigers lead AutoZone Liberty Bowl at halftime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong start to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl has the Memphis Tigers up 22-13 at halftime over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Seth Henigan hit Demeer Blankumsee with a 70-yard strike just over one minute into the game.

The followed with two more touchdowns in the first quarter before Iowa State responded.

Instead of going into the half up one score, the aggressive Tigers were able to tack on another field goal as time expired before halftime.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as the result becomes final.

