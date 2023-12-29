Tigers defeat Cyclones 36-26 in 65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 36-26 on Friday at the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

A strong start to the game had the Tigers up 22-13 at halftime over the Cyclones.

Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) runs the ball past Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV | AP)

Seth Henigan hit Demeer Blankumsee with a 70-yard strike just over one minute into the game.

The followed with two more touchdowns in the first quarter before Iowa State responded.

Instead of going into the half up one score, the aggressive Tigers were able to tack on another field goal as time expired before halftime.

