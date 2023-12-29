Advertise with Us
Sunshine returns the last couple of days of 2023

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this evening into tonight with gradual clearing by sunrise Saturday. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 50 Saturday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Continued cold with lows in the low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Chilly and dry with with highs in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The only chance for any precipitation is Wednesday of next week, and even that is a low chance for now. It’s either going to be a quick hit of showers or a wintry mix, but too far out to nail down. Just something to monitor for now. Highs should remain in the 40s most of the week with lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

