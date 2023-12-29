Advertise with Us
SCSO launches new connected camera system

By Joel Griffin Moore and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tonight, Shelby County deputies say they have a solution to curb crime that plagues the larger Memphis area, and it involves help from you.

A new camera system with the sheriff’s office launched this month.

It is a new way to track criminals and is being implemented at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The camera system mirrors the program rolled out by the Memphis Police Department in 2022.

The operation involves access to your doorbell cameras and other surveillance devices around your homes and businesses.

“A lot of my career here with the sheriff’s office has been spent in investigations. One way or another, that video has always been a key piece to solving crime,” Lt. Jason Valentine shared in anticipation for the new system.

About 100 households have already submitted their information to the sheriff’s office. Deputies tell me instead of 24-7 access, they’ll look at the video when needed.

To give the sheriff’s office access to your devices, visit connect2ShelbyCounty.org

click ‘register camera,’ and follow the steps provided.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

