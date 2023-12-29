Police investigating homicide on Lewis St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

Officers were called to Lewis Street, near Vollentine Avenue, just after 6 a.m. where a man was found dead.

It’s unclear how he died, but police are investigating the death as a homicide.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.