Police investigating homicide on Lewis St.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.
Officers were called to Lewis Street, near Vollentine Avenue, just after 6 a.m. where a man was found dead.
It’s unclear how he died, but police are investigating the death as a homicide.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.