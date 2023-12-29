Penny Hardaway named nominee for Basketball Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, Penny Hardaway is a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Penny joins a lengthy list of nominees for the Class of 2024.

Finalists will be chosen and announced on February 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Class of 2024 will then be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four on April 6.

Nominees include:

2008 U.S. Olympic Redeem Team (TEA)*

Rick Barnes (COA)*

John Beilein (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Vince Carter (PLA)*

Tom Chambers (PLA)

John Clougherty (REF)

Michael Cooper (PLA)

Joey Crawford (REF)

Terry Cummings (PLA)

Jack Curran (COA)

Walter Davis (PLA)*

Bobby Dibler (REF)*

Don Donoher (COA)*

Robert Foley (COA)*

Mike Gminski (PLA)*

Anfernee Hardaway (PLA)*

Lou Henson (COA)

Marques Houtman (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Marv Kessler (COA)*

Bill Laimbeer (PLA)*

Jim Larranaga (COA)

Mike Leonardo (COA)*

Maurice Lucas (PLA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Bill Morse (COA)*

Dick Motta (COA)

Jack Nagle (COA)*

Jim Phelan (COA)

Bo Ryan (COA)

Charles Smith (COA)*

Stan Spirou (COA)

Reggie Theus (PLA)

Jerry Welsh (COA)*

Buck Williams (PLA)

John Williamson (PLA)

Hardaway, the head coach at the University of Memphis, is a four-time NBA All-Star with the Orlando Magic.

Before that, he was a two-year star at the University of Memphis, earning AP All-American honors in 1992-93.

