Penny Hardaway named nominee for Basketball Hall of Fame
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, Penny Hardaway is a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Penny joins a lengthy list of nominees for the Class of 2024.
Finalists will be chosen and announced on February 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Class of 2024 will then be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four on April 6.
Nominees include:
- 2008 U.S. Olympic Redeem Team (TEA)*
- Rick Barnes (COA)*
- John Beilein (COA)
- Chauncey Billups (PLA)
- Vince Carter (PLA)*
- Tom Chambers (PLA)
- John Clougherty (REF)
- Michael Cooper (PLA)
- Joey Crawford (REF)
- Terry Cummings (PLA)
- Jack Curran (COA)
- Walter Davis (PLA)*
- Bobby Dibler (REF)*
- Don Donoher (COA)*
- Robert Foley (COA)*
- Mike Gminski (PLA)*
- Anfernee Hardaway (PLA)*
- Lou Henson (COA)
- Marques Houtman (PLA)
- Marques Johnson (PLA)
- Marv Kessler (COA)*
- Bill Laimbeer (PLA)*
- Jim Larranaga (COA)
- Mike Leonardo (COA)*
- Maurice Lucas (PLA)
- Shawn Marion (PLA)
- Rollie Massimino (COA)
- Bill Morse (COA)*
- Dick Motta (COA)
- Jack Nagle (COA)*
- Jim Phelan (COA)
- Bo Ryan (COA)
- Charles Smith (COA)*
- Stan Spirou (COA)
- Reggie Theus (PLA)
- Jerry Welsh (COA)*
- Buck Williams (PLA)
- John Williamson (PLA)
Hardaway, the head coach at the University of Memphis, is a four-time NBA All-Star with the Orlando Magic.
Before that, he was a two-year star at the University of Memphis, earning AP All-American honors in 1992-93.
