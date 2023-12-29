Advertise with Us
Penny Hardaway named nominee for Basketball Hall of Fame

Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway
Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, Penny Hardaway is a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Penny joins a lengthy list of nominees for the Class of 2024.

Finalists will be chosen and announced on February 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Class of 2024 will then be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four on April 6.

Nominees include:

  • 2008 U.S. Olympic Redeem Team (TEA)*
  • Rick Barnes (COA)*
  • John Beilein (COA)
  • Chauncey Billups (PLA)
  • Vince Carter (PLA)*
  • Tom Chambers (PLA)
  • John Clougherty (REF)
  • Michael Cooper (PLA)
  • Joey Crawford (REF)
  • Terry Cummings (PLA)
  • Jack Curran (COA)
  • Walter Davis (PLA)*
  • Bobby Dibler (REF)*
  • Don Donoher (COA)*
  • Robert Foley (COA)*
  • Mike Gminski (PLA)*
  • Anfernee Hardaway (PLA)*
  • Lou Henson (COA)
  • Marques Houtman (PLA)
  • Marques Johnson (PLA)
  • Marv Kessler (COA)*
  • Bill Laimbeer (PLA)*
  • Jim Larranaga (COA)
  • Mike Leonardo (COA)*
  • Maurice Lucas (PLA)
  • Shawn Marion (PLA)
  • Rollie Massimino (COA)
  • Bill Morse (COA)*
  • Dick Motta (COA)
  • Jack Nagle (COA)*
  • Jim Phelan (COA)
  • Bo Ryan (COA)
  • Charles Smith (COA)*
  • Stan Spirou (COA)
  • Reggie Theus (PLA)
  • Jerry Welsh (COA)*
  • Buck Williams (PLA)
  • John Williamson (PLA)

Hardaway, the head coach at the University of Memphis, is a four-time NBA All-Star with the Orlando Magic.

Before that, he was a two-year star at the University of Memphis, earning AP All-American honors in 1992-93.

