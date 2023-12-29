MPD officer, suspects both crash in Whitehaven during stolen vehicle pursuit; 2 at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching the area of Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road after two suspects crashed a stolen car and bailed Thursday evening.

Just after 6:10 p.m., officers say they began tracking a stolen vehicle.

After the driver reportedly refused to stop, police initiated a chase.

Police say the suspects struck a civilian’s vehicle at Airways and Holmes, and at the same time, an MPD officer crashed just a few yards away.

The scene where an MPD patrol car crashed during a stolen vehicle pursuit at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road. (Action News 5)

Two men dressed in all black then bailed from the stolen vehicle and fled.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are actively combing the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.