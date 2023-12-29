Advertise with Us
MPD officer, suspects both crash in Whitehaven during stolen vehicle pursuit; 2 at large

The scene where a stolen vehicle struck a civilian vehicle at Airways Boulevard and East...
The scene where a stolen vehicle struck a civilian vehicle at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching the area of Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road after two suspects crashed a stolen car and bailed Thursday evening.

Just after 6:10 p.m., officers say they began tracking a stolen vehicle.

After the driver reportedly refused to stop, police initiated a chase.

Police say the suspects struck a civilian’s vehicle at Airways and Holmes, and at the same time, an MPD officer crashed just a few yards away.

The scene where an MPD patrol car crashed during a stolen vehicle pursuit at Airways Boulevard...
The scene where an MPD patrol car crashed during a stolen vehicle pursuit at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road.(Action News 5)

Two men dressed in all black then bailed from the stolen vehicle and fled.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are actively combing the area.

