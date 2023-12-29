Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three robbers who posed as Good Samaritans and offered to help jump a car only to rob a group of three at gunpoint.

Memphis police were called to the Exxon gas station at the corner of Riverdale Road and Winchester Road at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people told police that three strangers approached them that evening offering to help them jump their car.

One suspect then pulled a handgun on the victims and demanded the keys to a Mercedes G-Wagon that was parked nearby.

The owner of the car gave the gunman a separate set of keys to a vehicle that was not on the scene.

The three suspects then attempted to steal the Mercedes, and as they were busy doing so, the victims fled.

After failing to start the Mercedes, the suspects drove off in a white four-door Honda Civic. Police say the suspects did find and take a handgun from the Mercedes’ center console.

Memphis police provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

A man wearing a black ski mask, black and gray jacket, black t-shirt with yellow writing, blue jeans, and white shoes with red laces.

A man with a black face mask, black, white, and red jacket, white jeans, and white shoes.

A man wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

