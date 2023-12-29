Man shot at Memphis Inn hotel
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a hotel.
The shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. at the Memphis Inn at 6050 Macon Cove.
A victim was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects left the scene in a silver Infiniti sedan.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
