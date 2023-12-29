Man shot at Memphis Inn hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a hotel.

The shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. at the Memphis Inn at 6050 Macon Cove.

A victim was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Infiniti sedan.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

