Man shot at Memphis Inn hotel

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a hotel.

The shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. at the Memphis Inn at 6050 Macon Cove.

A victim was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Infiniti sedan.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

