Man dies after Midtown house fire

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department battled a house fire Friday morning that killed a man.

MFD was called to the scene on Tutwiler Avenue, near N Evergreen Street, just after 10 a.m.

One man was inside and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

He did not survive his injuries.

The cause of fire was determined to be accidental, with smoking materials in the bedroom.

