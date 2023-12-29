Man critically injured in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire Friday morning.

MFD was called to the scene on Tutwiler Avenue, near N Evergreen Street.

One man was inside and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.

