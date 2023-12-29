Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man critically injured in house fire

The scene on Tutwiler
The scene on Tutwiler(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire Friday morning.

MFD was called to the scene on Tutwiler Avenue, near N Evergreen Street.

One man was inside and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say
MLGW truck stolen in East Memphis
William McPherson
Man charged with reckless homicide after woman shot, killed
Memphis mayor-elect Paul Young
Paul Young announces appointees to city leadership
JOSHUA Z MASSEY
Man starts fire outside restaurant in Midtown, said police

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: cloudy, cold and scattered snow showers Friday
The scene on Lewis Street
Police investigating homicide on Lewis St.
MPD generic
Man shot at Memphis Inn hotel
The scene at Waffle House on Sycamore View
MPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Waffle House locations