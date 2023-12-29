Man critically injured in house fire
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire Friday morning.
MFD was called to the scene on Tutwiler Avenue, near N Evergreen Street.
One man was inside and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Action News 5 crews are working to learn more.
