Man convicted of killing teen in 2012 charged after chase in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man with a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction for the shooting death of an 18-year-old in 2012, has again been arrested and charged after he was allegedly caught driving a stolen car on Thursday.

Memphis police say 30-year-old Jermaine Clark stole a 2016 Nissan Maxima on December 17.

Four days later, officers found the stolen car at a home in the New Chicago area. Officers reportedly witnessed two men get into the car and drive away.

Police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver sped off.

On Thursday, the Memphis Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, Austin Peay Task Force, K-9 Unit, and Air Unit together found the stolen Nissan Maxima in Frayser.

Police say Clark was driving the car.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle as it made stops at a gas station and then another home in the New Chicago area. Once on Caldwell Avenue, police deployed Stop Sticks, successfully piercing three tires.

Police say Clark sped off, heading north, at “maximum capacity” before finally stopping near the General DeWitt Spain Airport.

Officers witnessed Clark and an unknown passenger flee into a wooded area, where Clark allegedly threw out a plastic bag filled with 22.3g of marijuana.

Police found and captured Clark in the woods.

Detectives also found a handgun that had been thrown from the stolen Nissan.

The unknown passenger was never found.

At the police station, police say Clark “lied about driving the vehicle” and claimed it was his Uber.

Clark is charged with drag racing, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, two counts of evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest, distributing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, property theft ($10,000-$60,000), reckless driving, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He is being held on a $125,000 bond and is due in court on New Year’s Day.

When Clark was 20, he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager after an argument in 2012 and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Court records further show that since his sentencing, he’s been arrested multiple times for various criminal charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, felony theft, trespassing, bringing contraband into a penal facility, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, and more.

