FIRST ALERT: Friday morning flurries for some areas and cold for the Autozone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a few showers or brief wintry mix this evening. Lows will drop to around freezing overnight with west wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning flurries or snow showers will quickly taper off by midday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be breezy making it feel like the 30s. Winds will be 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Expect sun and a few clouds with highs around 50 Saturday and 55 on Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Continued cold with lows in the low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Chilly and dry with with highs in the 40s.

