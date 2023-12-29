FIRST ALERT: cloudy, cold and scattered snow showers Friday

FIRST ALERT to passing snow showers Friday (12/29/23) (maxuser | WMC First Alert Weather Team)

FRIDAY: ALERTING YOU to the main part of the upper disturbance pivoting southward for Friday that could yield a few light rain/snow showers across parts of west TN, northeast AR and northeast MS. If anything, nuisance level impacts could be an issue on a few elevated spots. We’ll stay cold and raw for Friday with highs in the lower 40s amid a chilly breeze from the northwest. Snowflake potential winds down after sunset; clouds will gradually clear with lows in the lower 30s by early Saturday.

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL: Heading to the game on Friday will require the heavy jackets at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as the Memphis Tigers take on the Iowa State Cyclones. For kickoff at 2:30 PM, expect cloudy skies, cold breezes with temperatures in the lower 40s - feeling like the 30s. A passing shower of rain or snow can’t be ruled out.

WEEKEND PLANNER: The low will finally move out, setting up for a quiet end to 2023. Clouds will exit through Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll stay clear and quiet as lows fall into the 30s by early Sunday. Expect sunshine to kick off the final hours of 2023, but clouds will roll back in as a system skirt past the Mid-South late Sunday night into Monday. This could yield a risk of a few showers late Sunday into early Monday as another front slips through the region.

EXTENDED PERIOD: High pressure will begin to move into the region – at least briefly – by Monday. Expect highs in the 40s; lows in the 20s and 30s through next week. We’ll stay a touch below average through much of next week - our next opportunity for a system to shift through the region will be by Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

