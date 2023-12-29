Advertise with Us
A few flurries could stick around this afternoon but the main story will be the chilly & breezy conditions

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As an upper level system continues to progress eastward we could see light showers with a few wet snowflakes in the mix through the afternoon. No notable accumulations and minor impacts due to ground temperatures staying above freezing. Highs will only reach the low 40s but ‘feels like’ temperatures will stick in the 30s through today. A warmer and mainly dry last weekend of 2023 is in store.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop back into the middle 30s overnight with outlying areas reaching near freezing. Stubborn cloud cover will stick around for the majority of the night before gradually clearing out into Saturday morning.

TOMORROW: A warmer day with some sunshine especially in the back half of the day. Highs will be around average, near 50.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Even warmer into Sunday with highs in the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies. A reinforcing shot of cold air due to a passing front will arrive in the evening into the new year. With it we could see a passing shower overnight into early Monday morning but most activity will stay confined to our South. This will also allow high temperatures to be back down in the 40s to start off the new work week and 2024.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Back to below average temperatures to kick off 2024, in the middle 40s for Monday and in the upper 40s for the rest of the work week. Our next chance for rain comes into play mid-week due to a low pressure system to our South. With temperatures sticking cold we will continue to monitor the timing of the system progression through the region but as of now, light to moderate rain will be the main impact.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

