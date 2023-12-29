Advertise with Us
Fans show school spirit and support ahead of Autozone Liberty Bowl

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Friday’s match-up, the Memphis Tigers taking on Iowa State Cyclones in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl, football fans were pumped and showing off their school spirit!

Tigers and Cyclone football fans flooded the streets of downtown Memphis Thursday to celebrate their school spirit ahead of Friday’s 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

This is the second time these two college teams will meet in a rematch from the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Iowa State fans who traveled over 600 miles packed AutoZone Park for their spirit rally.

The marching band had the crowd buzzing, and the spirit squad had die-hard fans doing their dance. “We love the juicy wiggle at Iowa State. We’re really excited to be here,” said Iowa State fan.

Another ISU fan added, “Cyclone nation being here, is the biggest thing! I mean, because that’s what Iowa State is, it’s the fans.”A super Cyclone fan who’s been for decades said, “I’m a super fan, born and raised in Ames. Was back here in 2017. It’s going to be the same thing. We’re taking that trophy back to amps. Cycle and power.”But Memphis Tigers said they’re fired up and ready for revenge. ”I [don’t have any] doubt. I have no doubt. I have faith in my Tigers. I believe in my tigers, I believe in the 901 and we’re here for it all,” said a Memphis Tiger fan.

Kick-off is Friday at 2:30 PM at the Simmons Bank Liberty stadium.

