Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead, 2 critical after Douglass Park shooting; 3 at large

The scene at Douglass Park
The scene at Douglass Park(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others, including a teenager, are fighting for their lives after a shooting Thursday night in Douglass Park, located in North Memphis.

Memphis police say they were called to Regional One Hospital at 7:50 p.m. after two victims, a man and a teenage boy, were driven there in critical condition.

There, the victims told police they were shot at Douglass Park.

When officers arrived at the park, they found another man dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects, two men and a woman, drove off in an unknown direction.

There are no descriptions at this time.

Police say this is the city’s 393rd homicide this year.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Arkansas.
Earthquake reported in Mid-South
Ashley Marie Hall, arrested and charged
Woman accused of stealing phone and using Cash App to pay herself $2,500, police say
William McPherson
Man charged with reckless homicide after woman shot, killed
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
MLGW truck stolen in East Memphis

Latest News

Car smashes into GameStop; 1 Playstation 5 stolen
Fans show school spirit ahead of Autozone Liberty Bowl
The scene where a stolen vehicle struck a civilian vehicle at Airways Boulevard and East...
MPD officer, suspects both crash in Whitehaven during stolen vehicle pursuit; 2 at large
Fans show school spirit ahead of Autozone Liberty Bowl
Fans show school spirit and support ahead of Autozone Liberty Bowl