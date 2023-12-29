1 dead, 2 critical after Douglass Park shooting; 3 at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others, including a teenager, are fighting for their lives after a shooting Thursday night in Douglass Park, located in North Memphis.

Memphis police say they were called to Regional One Hospital at 7:50 p.m. after two victims, a man and a teenage boy, were driven there in critical condition.

There, the victims told police they were shot at Douglass Park.

When officers arrived at the park, they found another man dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects, two men and a woman, drove off in an unknown direction.

There are no descriptions at this time.

Police say this is the city’s 393rd homicide this year.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

