1 in custody after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in 2 crashes in Whitehaven

The scene where a stolen vehicle struck a civilian vehicle at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have one suspect in custody after two men reportedly crashed a stolen car during a pursuit in Whitehaven on Thursday.

Three Memphis Police Department squad cars also collided with one another during the chase.

Just after 6:10 p.m., officers say they began tracking a stolen vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop, initiating a chase.

Police say the car, occupied by two suspects, struck a civilian’s vehicle at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road, and at the same time, three MPD squad cars crashed into one another just a few yards away.

The scene where an MPD patrol car crashed during a stolen vehicle pursuit at Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road.(Action News 5)

Two men dressed in all black then bailed from the stolen vehicle and fled.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect is now in police custody.

No charges have been announced at this time.

