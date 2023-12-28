Advertise with Us
Woman killed, man injured in shooting

Police Investigation (MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Margaret Road around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to Memphis police, a man was detained.

