Woman killed, man injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Margaret Road around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to Memphis police, a man was detained.

